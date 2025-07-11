Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Results and Host Earnings Webcast on July 30

Illinois Tool Works Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on July 30, followed by a webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CDT, followed by a webcast to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Participants can join the conference call by dialing the provided numbers and using the passcode "ITW." After the webcast, presentation materials and a replay will be accessible on the ITW investor relations website. ITW is a global manufacturing leader with $15.9 billion in revenue for 2024, recognized for its innovative solutions across seven industry segments and a strong decentralized culture.

Potential Positives

Announcement of second quarter 2025 results demonstrates transparency and commitment to timely communication with investors and stakeholders.

Hosting a live earnings webcast highlights the company's dedication to engaging with shareholders and providing real-time financial insights.

ITW's strong 2024 revenue of $15.9 billion underscores its position as a leader in the multi-industrial manufacturing sector, indicating solid business performance.

The description of ITW's business model and its industry-leading segments reflects its innovative approach and strategic focus on high-margin markets, signaling potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Illinois Tool Works release its Q2 2025 results?

Illinois Tool Works will issue its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CDT.

What time is the ITW Q2 2025 earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast for Q2 2025 will be held on July 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

How can I access the ITW Q2 2025 earnings webcast?

You can access the webcast for the ITW Q2 2025 earnings event via the following link: ITW Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast.

What is the passcode for the conference call?

The passcode for the conference call is “ITW.”

How long will the audio-only replay be available?

The audio-only replay will be available from July 30 through August 6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770 .

. MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470 .

. DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 872 shares for an estimated $210,291

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 714 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 808 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

$ITW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $249.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $233.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $284.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mig Dobre from Baird set a target price of $244.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $253.0 on 04/14/2025

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter 2025 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.





To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:







ITW Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast







If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”





Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at



http://investor.itw.com



. An audio-only replay will be available from July 30 through August 6 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international). The passcode is 2756156.







About Illinois Tool Works







ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.



www.itw.com









Investor Relations & Communications







Erin Linnihan









Tel: 224.661.7431









investorrelations@itw.com





mediarelations@itw.com







