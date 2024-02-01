News & Insights

Illinois Tool Works Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

February 01, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $717 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $2.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Illinois Tool Works Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.983 billion from $3.971 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $717 Mln. vs. $907 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $2.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $3.983 Bln vs. $3.971 Bln last year.

