Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2 Sales Increase

July 30, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for second quarter of $755 million

The company's earnings came in at $755 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $759 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $4.053 billion from $4.027 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $755 Mln. vs. $759 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.053 Bln vs. $4.027 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 to $10.55

