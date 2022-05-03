Illinois Tool Works Inc Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced earnings for first quarter of $662 million

The company's bottom line came in at $662 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $671 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $3.94 billion from $3.54 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $662 Mln. vs. $671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.40

