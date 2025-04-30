Markets
Illinois Tool Works Inc Q1 Income Drops

April 30, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $700 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $2.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $3.839 billion from $3.973 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $700 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue: $3.839 Bln vs. $3.973 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.15 to $10.55

