Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Fall In Q2

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $319 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $623 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.1% to $2.56 billion from $3.61 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:

