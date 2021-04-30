Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Climb In Q1

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $671 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $3.54 billion from $3.23 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $671 Mln. vs. $566 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $3.54 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 to $8.60

