Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares $1.50 Per Share Dividend for Q2 2025

Illinois Tool Works declared a $1.50 per share dividend, payable July 11, 2025, to June 30 shareholders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has declared a dividend of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2025, which translates to an annual rate of $6.00 per share. This dividend will be distributed on July 11, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 30, 2025. Illinois Tool Works, a Fortune 300 company with a revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024, operates in multiple industries and is recognized for its efficient business model and strong focus on innovation and customer solutions. The company employs around 44,000 people globally and fosters a decentralized and entrepreneurial work environment.

$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770 .

. MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470 .

. MARY KATHERINE LAWLER (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $3,179,048

DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 635 shares for an estimated $174,752

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 706 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 795 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$ITW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 01/07/2025

Full Release



GLENVIEW, Ill., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.







About Illinois Tool Works







ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.



www.itw.com









Investor Relations & Media Contact:







Erin Linnihan





Tel: 224.661.7431







investorrelations@itw.com



|



mediarelations@itw.com





