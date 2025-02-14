Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares $1.50 Dividend for First Quarter of 2025

Illinois Tool Works declared a $1.50 per share dividend for Q1 2025, payable April 10, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. announced a dividend of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2025, totaling $6.00 per share for the year. This dividend will be paid on April 10, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of March 31, 2025. ITW, a Fortune 300 global manufacturing company with a revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024, operates seven industry-leading segments and is known for its innovative and customer-focused solutions. The company employs approximately 44,000 people within a decentralized and entrepreneurial framework.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share reflects the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The projected full-year dividend of $6.00 per share indicates a stable and growing financial outlook for Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The press release reinforces Illinois Tool Works' position as a Fortune 300 global manufacturing leader with substantial revenue, highlighting its market strength and operational stability.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend during a period of economic uncertainty may raise concerns among investors about the company’s long-term cash flow sustainability.



The announcement of a dividend may be viewed as a signal that the company has limited opportunities for reinvestment or growth, which might concern shareholders seeking expansion.



The dividend amount could be perceived as too high if the stock performance or overall company earnings do not meet shareholder expectations in the upcoming quarters, potentially leading to negative market reactions.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend for Illinois Tool Works in Q1 2025?

The declared dividend for Illinois Tool Works in Q1 2025 is $1.50 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2025.

What is the annualized dividend for Illinois Tool Works?

The annualized dividend for Illinois Tool Works amounts to $6.00 per share.

What is Illinois Tool Works' revenue for 2024?

Illinois Tool Works reported a revenue of $15.9 billion for the year 2024.

How many employees does Illinois Tool Works have worldwide?

Illinois Tool Works has approximately 44,000 employees worldwide.

$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

on 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 09/25 and 0 sales.

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY KATHERINE LAWLER (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $3,179,048

DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 635 shares for an estimated $174,752

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 716 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.







About Illinois Tool Works







ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.



www.itw.com









Investor Relations & Media Contact:







Erin Linnihan





Tel: 224.661.7431









investorrelations@itw.com







mediarelations@itw.com







