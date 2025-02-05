Illinois Tool Works Inc Announces Rise In Q4 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $750 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $3.932 billion from $3.983 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $750 Mln. vs. $717 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.932 Bln vs. $3.983 Bln last year.

