Illinois Tool Works Inc Announces Gain In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $642 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $641 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.48 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $642 Mln. vs. $641 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q4): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.