Illinois Tool Works expanding margins in six of seven segments, says Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) with a price target of $295. The company has been able to expand margins in six of its seven segments despite the soft market demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Illinois Tool Works also appears to be on track to deliver low single-digit sales growth over the long term, while its focus on innovation will help it drive revenue and gain market share in the future, Argus adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.