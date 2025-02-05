News & Insights

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Earnings Results: $ITW Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

February 05, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS ($ITW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, beating estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,932,000,000, missing estimates of $4,026,659,101 by $-94,659,101.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Insider Trading Activity

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 789 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Government Contracts

We have seen $17,625,542 of award payments to $ITW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

