ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Earnings Results: $ITW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS ($ITW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.54 per share, beating estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,932,000,000, missing estimates of $4,026,659,101 by $-94,659,101.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ITW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Insider Trading Activity
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY KATHERINE LAWLER (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $3,179,048
- DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 635 shares for an estimated $174,752
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 789 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 684,707 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $179,441,163
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 673,738 shares (-74.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,566,517
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 517,148 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,528,976
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 437,397 shares (+36632.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,906,383
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 398,676 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,481,019
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 357,937 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $93,804,549
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 344,066 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $90,169,376
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Government Contracts
We have seen $17,625,542 of award payments to $ITW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CT VAULT: $3,102,635
- ONE (1) AMD #1 4D X-RAY CT MACHINE AND ANCILLARY ITEMS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ATTACHED STATEMENT OF WORK.: $1,329,090
- 8510834185!CABLE ASSEMBLY,POWE: $1,173,771
- 6800 SERIES TEST FRAME: $961,435
- FATIGUE TESTING SYSTEMS: $767,674
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 09/25 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.