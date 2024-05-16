Illinois Tool Works Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITW

In trading on Thursday, shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $247.93, changing hands as low as $246.60 per share. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $217.064 per share, with $271.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $247.83. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

