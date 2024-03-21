Illinois Tool Work a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (ITW)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is a member of the iShares USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.33% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $14,427,307 worth of ITW shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Illinois Tool Works, Inc. is $5.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/27/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ITW, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
ITW operates in the Industrial Machinery & Equipment sector, among companies like Lam Research Corp (LRCX), and Deere & Co. (DE).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: SPWR market cap history
Funds Holding AAU
IESC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.