Illinois Tool (ITW) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has reported impressive results for third-quarter 2020, with earnings surpassing estimates by 26.2%. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of impressive bottom-line results. Also, the quarter’s sales surpassed estimates by 12.1%.



The industrial tool maker’s earnings in the reported quarter were $1.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. However, the bottom line declined 10.3% from the year-ago reported number of $2.04 due to weak revenue generation and a fall in the operating margin.

Revenue Details

Illinois Tool generated revenues of $3,307 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago figure. Top-line results were affected by a 1% decline from divestitures/acquisitions and a 4.6% drop in organic sales. However, movements in foreign currencies positively impacted results by 0.7%.



However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,949 million.



On a sequential basis, the quarter’s top line grew 29% as multiple end markets served by the company showed recovery from the downturn caused by the pandemic.



Illinois Tool reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Test & Measurement and Electronics’ revenues in the third quarter decreased 4.3% year over year to $489 million. Revenues from Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) declined 4.1% to $714 million. Food Equipment generated revenues of $449 million, decreasing 18.6% year over year.



Welding revenues were $346 million, declining 14% year over year. Construction Products’ revenues were up 9.6% to $456 million. Further, revenues of $420 million from Specialty Products reflected a decline of 4.8%. Polymers & Fluids’ revenues of $438 million grew 4.8% year over year.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Illinois Tool’s cost of sales declined 4.8% year over year to $1,910 million. Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses declined 1.1% year over year to $560 million. It represented 16.9% of the third quarter’s revenues.



Operating margin was 23.8% in the quarter, down from 25% reported in the year-ago quarter due to lower volumes and a rise in restructuring expenses. However, enterprise initiatives contributed 120 bps to operating margin.



Interest expenses in the quarter were stable at $52 million. Adjusted tax rate in the quarter was 24.1% versus 24.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Illinois Tool had cash and cash equivalents of $2,169 million, up 19.7% from $1,812 million recorded at the end of the last reported quarter. Long-term debt decreased 2.2% sequentially to $7,592 million.



In the third quarter, the company generated net cash of $683 million from operating activities, reflecting a decline of 25.8% from the year-ago quarter. Capital spending on the purchase of plant and equipment was $52 million, down 42.2% year over year. Free cash flow was $631 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 24%.



In the third quarter, the company’s dividend payments amounted to $1.07 per share, higher than $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Outlook

In the quarters ahead, Illinois Tool anticipates benefiting from its diversified businesses, solid product offerings and efficient management team. However, it refrained from reinstating its financial projections for 2020 due to the pandemic-related uncertainties.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Illinois Tool Works Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Illinois Tool Works Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $64.1 billion, Illinois Tool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Flowserve Corporation FLS, IDEX Corporation IEX and Kaman Corporation KAMN. All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 82.76% for Flowserve, 8.91% for IDEX and 71.43% for Kaman.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.