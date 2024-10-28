Illinois Tool Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has decreased 0.4% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average surprise was 3.2%.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.53 per share, indicating a 0.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Illinois Tool this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of ITW’s Results

Strong momentum in the electric vehicles market and higher content in the Chinese OEM market are likely to have boosted the performance of Illinois Tool’s Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment. We expect the Automotive OEM segment’s revenues to be $813.8 million, indicating a 1.9% increase from the year-ago number.



Increased equipment sales in the aerospace sector, primarily in Europe and North America, are likely to have driven the Specialty Products segment’s growth. Also, strong momentum in the ground support equipment, strength films and consumer packaging businesses and increasing demand in the appliance business are likely to have supported the segment as well. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $417.6 million, indicating a 0.9% increase from the year-ago number.



Strength in the institutional and food retail end markets in North America, along with higher demand in the European warewash and cooking end markets, is likely to have aided ITW’s Food Equipment segment. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $700.2 million, indicating a 3.3% increase from the year-ago number.



We expect the company’s total revenues to be $4 billion for the third quarter, indicating an increase of 0.5% year over year.



Cost management and enterprise initiatives are anticipated to have aided ITW’s margin performance. We expect the company’s gross margin to increase 70 bps to 43.2%.



However, softness in the consumer electronics, semiconductor and general industrial end markets is likely to have weighed on ITW’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. Due to this adversity, we expect the segment’s revenues to decrease 0.2% year over year to $696.6 million.



The Welding segment is expected to have put up a weak show in the third quarter due to softness in the consumables and equipment business attributed to declining demand in the commercial, industrial, general industrial and oil and gas end markets. We expect revenues from the segment to decrease 3.2% year over year to $452.9 million.



ITW has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.



ITW’s adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.54 per share, indicating a 0.4% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ITW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Illinois Tool has an Earnings ESP of -0.67%, as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $2.51 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Illinois Tool presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

