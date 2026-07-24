Illinois Tool Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, 2026, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 30 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters. The average surprise was 2.8%.



The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.18 billion, suggesting growth of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.80 per share, indicating an 8.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Illinois Tool this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of ITW’s Results

Growth in the institutional and food retail markets in North America, along with higher service revenues, is likely to have boosted the performance of Illinois Tool’s Food Equipment segment. Our model estimates the segment’s revenues to increase 2.5% year over year to $696.8 million.



Strong momentum in the filter medical business is likely to have driven its Specialty Products segment’s performance. We expect the Specialty Products segment’s revenues to grow 2.6% year over year to $466.6 million.



Solid momentum in the equipment and filler metals businesses due to higher demand for products in North America is expected to have aided the Welding segment’s performance in the second quarter. Our model estimates the segment’s revenues to increase 4.7% from the year-ago quarter to $501.5 million.



The Automotive OEM segment’s performance is expected to have benefited from growth in the electric vehicles end market. We expect the segment’s revenues to grow 2.1% year over year to $862.3 million in the second quarter.



Strength in the semiconductor and electronics end markets in North America and the Asia Pacific is expected to boost the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment’s results. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 4.5% year over year to $716.9 million in the second quarter.



The Polymers & Fluids segment is anticipated to have performed well in the second quarter, driven by new product launches in the automotive aftermarket. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 2.9% from the year-ago quarter to $450.8 million.



However, weakness in the commercial and residential construction end markets, owing to lower demand for products in Europe, is likely to have hurt the Construction Products segment’s revenues in the second quarter.



ITW has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given the company’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Illinois Tool Works Inc. price-eps-surprise | Illinois Tool Works Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ITW this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: ITW has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at $2.80 per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Illinois Tool presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Crane Company CR has an Earnings ESP of +4.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.



Crane’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.3%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.



Ferguson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.5%.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Ingersoll Rand’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while matching the mark in two, the average surprise being 2.4%.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.