Illinois Tool Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW is poised to gain from strength across most of its segments. Solid momentum in the equipment and filler metals businesses, driven by higher demand for products in North America, is aiding the Welding segment. The segment witnessed broad-based demand across the industrial and commercial sectors, with mid-to-high single-digit growth across its businesses in the first quarter of 2026.



New product launches in the automotive aftermarket have been aiding revenues at the Polymers & Fluids segment. Also, strength in the polymers and fluids businesses bodes well for the segment. Solid momentum in the semiconductor and electronics end markets in North America and the Asia Pacific is benefiting the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment.



ITW’s focus on cost management and enterprise initiatives is supporting its margin performance. The company is benefiting from its enterprise initiatives, which focus on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing the supply chain and building innovative solutions based on demand. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute 100 basis points to the operating margin in 2026.



The company believes in rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. In first-quarter 2026, ITW used $465 million in total for paying out dividends and $375 million for repurchasing shares. In August 2025, the company hiked its dividend by 7% to $1.61 per share. In August 2023, the company’s board approved a new $5 billion buyback program. In 2026, Illinois Tool expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion worth of shares. Exiting first-quarter 2026, Illinois Tool was left to buy back shares worth approximately $1.6 billion under the 2023 program.

ITW’s Zacks Rank

In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares gained 4.3% against the industry’s 1% decline.



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However, weakness in the commercial and residential construction end markets, owing to lower demand for products in Europe, has been denting revenues at the Construction Products segment. Also, softness in the commercial market in North America and the residential market in the Asia Pacific is weighing on the segment’s performance.



The company has a significant presence in the international markets. As a result, its financial performance is subject to various risks like the foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate fluctuations and hyperinflation in some foreign countries. The increased value of the U.S. dollar relative to the local currencies of the foreign markets is likely to affect the top line in the quarters ahead.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Helios Technologies HLIO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HLIO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios Technologies’ 2026 earnings has increased 5.5%.



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2026 earnings has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days.



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.7%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for FLS’s 2026 earnings has remained stable.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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