Illinois Tool Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW is gaining from solid momentum across most of its segments. Growth in the institutional and food retail markets in North America, along with higher service revenues and strong demand in the European warewashing equipment market, has been aiding the Food Equipment segment’s performance. Strong momentum in the filter medical and specialty films businesses is supporting the Specialty Products segment. Growth in auto build rates and strength in the electric vehicles market in China, along with higher demand for products in North America, have been aiding the Automotive OEM segment.



Also, solid momentum in the equipment and filler metals businesses due to higher demand for products in North America is benefiting the Welding segment. New product launches in the automotive aftermarket have been aiding revenues at the Polymers & Fluids segment. Strength in the semiconductor and electronics end markets is benefiting the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment.



ITW’s focus on cost management and enterprise initiatives is supporting its margin performance. The company is benefiting from its enterprise initiatives, which focus on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing the supply chain and building innovative solutions based on demand. Its enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points (bps) and 130 bps to the operating margin in the first and second quarters, respectively, and 140 bps, each, in the third and fourth quarters of 2025. The company expects the operating margin to be in the range of 26.5-27.5% for 2026. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute 100 basis points to the operating margin in 2026.



The company believes in rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. In 2025, ITW used $3.3 billion in total for paying out dividends and repurchasing shares. In August 2025, the company hiked its dividend by 7% to $1.61 per share. In August 2023, the company’s board approved a new $5 billion buyback program. In 2026, Illinois Tool expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion worth of shares. Exiting fourth-quarter 2025, Illinois Tool was left to buy back shares worth approximately $2.03 billion under the 2023 program.

ITW’s Zacks Rank

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares gained 13.9% compared with the industry’s 10.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, weakness in the residential renovation business, owing to decreasing demand for products across North America, has been denting revenues at the Construction Products segment. Also, lower demand in the European commercial and residential end markets is weighing on the segment’s performance. The segment’s organic revenues declined 4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The company has a significant presence in the international markets. As a result, its financial performance is subject to various risks like the foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate fluctuations and hyperinflation in some foreign countries. The increased value of the U.S. dollar relative to the local currencies of the foreign markets is likely to affect the top line in the quarters ahead.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Flowserve’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 17.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 1.4%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Parker-Hannifin’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 6.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 2.3%.

