Illinois Tool Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW has been benefiting from strength in the Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer segment, supported by the electric vehicles market. Organic revenues from the segment inched up 0.3% in the first nine months of 2024. The company is benefiting from strength in the Specialty Products segment, driven by strong momentum in the ground support equipment, specialty films and consumer packaging businesses and increasing demand in the appliance business. Organic revenues from the segment jumped 6% in the first nine months of 2024.



Also, growth in the institutional end markets in North America, along with higher demand in the European warewash and cooking end markets, has been aiding the Food Equipment segment. Organic revenues from the segment inched up about 0.3% in the first nine months of the year.



The company is also benefiting from its enterprise initiatives, which focus on enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing the supply chain and building innovative solutions based on demand. Its cost of sales decreased 5.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2024. Also, in the same period, its operating margin of 30.9% increased 450 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points.



The company expects the operating margin to be in the range of 26.5-27% for 2024 compared with 25.1% in 2023. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute more than 100 basis points to the operating margin in 2024.



Management is committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. In the first nine months of 2024, ITW paid dividends worth $1.3 billion and repurchased shares worth $1.1 billion. In August 2024, it hiked its dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share.

ITW Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 3.8% compared with the industry’s 1.5% growth.



However, softness in the MTS test & simulation business and lower demand in the semiconductor and consumer electronics end markets are denting revenues at the Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. The segment’s organic revenues fell 2% year over year in the first nine months of 2024.



Also, softness in the consumables and equipment business due to declining demand in the commercial, industrial, general industrial, and oil and gas end markets is worrisome for the Welding segment. The segment’s revenues declined 3.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2024.



The company's high debt level remains another concern. Its long-term debt balance at the end of third-quarter 2024 remained high at $6.6 billion, up 3.1% on a sequential basis. Exiting the third quarter, its short-term debt totaled $1.8 billion. Considering its high debt level, the company’s cash and cash equivalents of $947 million do not look impressive.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 0.5%.



Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC’s 2024 earnings has increased 5.6% in the past 60 days.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.