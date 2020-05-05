Illinois taps brakes on debt sales to assess market conditions

(Recasts with state's postponement of debt sale, adds comments from state budget spokeswoman)

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Illinois, the U.S. state in the worst fiscal straits even before the COVID-19 pandemic, has put the scheduled sale of $2.2 billion of debt on hold due to market conditions, a state spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Carol Knowles, spokeswoman for Illinois' budget office, said $1.2 billion of cash-flow certificates, initially set to sell on Wednesday, were placed on the day-to-day sale calendar while the state assesses "the best time to enter the market."

A $1 billion taxable and tax-exempt general obligation (GO) bond deal will follow once the certificates are sold, she added.

The $3.8 trillion U.S. municipal market is trying to recover from unprecedented volatility sparked by selling by virus-rattled investors.

Illinois is facing much heftier borrowing costs than other states, but in a zero-interest-rate environment, the higher yields could attract hungry domestic and foreign investors.

The spread for Illinois 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale widened to a record-high 396 basis points on Monday from 298 basis points on April 1. By contrast, the spread for coronavirus-ravaged New York state's 10-year bonds was just 13 basis points over the scale.

The Illinois debt sales come as the state risks a general obligation (GO) credit rating downgrade to junk depending on how it deals with revenue losses resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak and on whether any of that loss will be offset by federal dollars, according to Daniel Solender, director of Lord Abbett's municipal bond group.

"(Illinois) should have market access, but their borrowing yields are going to have to adjust higher if they want to raise the amounts they want with the new issue," he said.

The state has projected revenue losses totaling about $2.7 billion in fiscal 2020 and $4.6 billion in fiscal 2021, reflecting soaring unemployment and lower consumer spending due to a statewide stay-at-home order that remains in effect until the end of May to slow the virus' spread.

Ongoing fiscal problems, including a $137 billion unfunded pension liability, have thrust Illinois into the spotlight as the U.S. Congress mulls additional aid measures.

Citing Illinois as an example, President Donald Trump on Twitter last week questioned why Americans should be "bailing out poorly run states."

With last month's downgrade by Fitch Ratings, Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, is now just a notch above junk with negative outlooks from all three major credit rating agencies.

A BofA Global Research report on Friday said: "Ultimately, we think there is a better than 50-50 chance that Illinois will be downgraded to below investment grade by the end of 2020 by at least one rating agency. That does not mean, however, that we expect the state to default on its debts."

As long as it retains one investment-grade rating, most funds can continue to buy the state's debt, according to John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors.

The fact that Illinois bonds have "yield in spades" could draw overseas buyers thirsting for yield to the $300 million of taxable bonds, he said.

"Having a wider audience, particularly if you are a credit that has issues, is better," he said.

The deals consist of one-year GO certificates selling via competitive bidding to raise cash during the crisis and GO bonds, maturing from 2021 to 2045, to fund summer construction projects and an ongoing pension benefit buyout program for retiring workers. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA ILLINOIS/BONDS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.