Illinois soy and corn seen above average - tour

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Illinois soybean pod counts and corn yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual Midwest crop tour found on Wednesday.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Illinois, the top soybean producing state, at an average of 1,270.61, up from last year's average of 1,249.70 pods and the three-year average of 1,258.96 pods.

Illinois corn yields were projected at 193.72 bushels per acre (bpa), above the 2022 crop tour average of 190.71 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 192.14 bpa.

Corn prices have been falling on expectations of a strong U.S. crop and uncertain demand. Hot and dry weather this week has been stressing crops, particularly soybeans which rely on August rains to realize yield potential.

(Reporting by Karl Plume)

