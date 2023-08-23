News & Insights

Illinois soy and corn seen above average - tour

August 23, 2023

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Illinois soybean pod counts and corn yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual Midwest crop tour found on Wednesday.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Illinois, the top soybean producing state, at an average of 1,270.61, up from last year's average of 1,249.70 pods and the three-year average of 1,258.96 pods.

Illinois corn yields were projected at 193.72 bushels per acre (bpa), above the 2022 crop tour average of 190.71 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 192.14 bpa.

Corn prices have been falling on expectations of a strong U.S. crop and uncertain demand. Hot and dry weather this week has been stressing crops, particularly soybeans which rely on August rains to realize yield potential.

