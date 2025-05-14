Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson Sold Up to $265K Worth of Microsoft Stock

A report on May 13, 2025 shows that Representative Jonathan Jackson from Illinois sale stock in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), valued between $96,005 and $265,000. According to the May filing, the transaction occurred on May 13, 2025.

At the time of writing, Microsoft shares are trading up 0.81% at $452.78.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Jonathan Jackson conducted 95 trades, totaling more than $1.54 million. The largest of these were in Honeywell Intl and Applied Mat stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Jonathan Jackson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-21 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-04-21 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-16 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-04-16 Netflix NFLX STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-04-16

Want to keep up with Jonathan Jackson and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 WestPark Capital Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.