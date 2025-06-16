Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson Sold Up to $150K Worth of Linde Stock

June 13, 2025 records indicate that Representative Jonathan Jackson filed a sale of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN), valued between $65,002 and $150,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on May 7, 2025.

Currently, Linde shares are trading up 0.61% at $468.8.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Jonathan Jackson conducted 98 trades, totaling more than $1.66 million. The largest of these were in Honeywell Intl and Applied Mat stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

IBM (NYSE:IBM): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

$50,001 - $100,000 Purchase Linde (NASDAQ:LIN): $50,001 - $100,000 Sale

$50,001 - $100,000 Sale Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): $50,001 - $100,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Jonathan Jackson's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Church & Dwight Co CHD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-05-14 IBM IBM STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-05-14 Linde LIN STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 S 2025-05-07 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-04-21 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-04-21

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

