Illinois official fires lawyer over antisemitic Instagram messages

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Illinois comptroller's office on Thursday said it fired one of its lawyers over virulently antisemitic remarks the attorney allegedly made in an exchange on the social media site Instagram.

A spokesperson for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said legal counsel Sarah Chowdhury was "immediately fired" after the office became aware of the exchange and Chowdhury "admitted to at least some of the posts."

"Comptroller Mendoza has zero tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech," the spokesperson said.

Chowdhury could not be immediately reached for comment.

The South Asian Bar Association of Chicago separately said in a statement that it had "immediately" terminated Chowdhury's role as president of the group on Thursday after it learned of the messages.

"We are deeply saddened and horrified by her words and their impact on our friends, families, and colleagues, and apologize for any harm they may have caused," the bar group said.

Chowdhury made a series of antisemitic remarks to an Instagram account called Big Law Boiz, including "All you zionists will pay" and "Hitler should have eradicated all of you," according to screen shots of the private exchange that the Big Law Boiz account's owner shared publicly earlier on Thursday.

Big Law Boiz is "a Jew with Israeli family," according to a public post on the account. The account owner, who declined to give a real name, told Reuters on Thursday that Chowdhury had initiated the exchange over Big Law Boiz's posts relating to media coverage of the conflict unfolding in Israel.

The Illinois comptroller manages the state's fiscal affairs. State employment records show that the office employed four legal counsels, including Chowdhury.

