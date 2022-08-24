Illinois corn and soy seen lower than last year, above average - tour

CORALVILLE, Iowa , Aug 24 (Reuters) - Illinois corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are lower than last year but above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday.

Illinois corn yields were projected at 190.71 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Wednesday evening, below the 2021 crop tour average of 196.30 bpa and above the three-year crop tour average of 185.62 bpa.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Illinois, the top soybean producing state, at an average of 1,249.70 pods, down from last year's average of 1,279.79 pods and up from the three-year average of 1,174.95 pods.

The tour is being closely watched by farmers and commodity traders, at a time when bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies. Extreme heat and widespread drought in the western Corn Belt has caused concern about weather impacts on crop yields.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

