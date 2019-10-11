Illinois bank HBT Financial prices IPO below the range at $16

HBT Financial, a family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, raised $133 million by offering 8.3 million shares at $16, below the range of $17 to $19. HBT Financial plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HBT. Keefe Bruyette Woods and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

