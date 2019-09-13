Illinois bank HBT Financial files for a $100 million IPO

HBT Financial, a family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Bloomington, IL-based company was founded in 1920 and booked $163 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HBT. HBT Financial filed confidentially on July 2, 2019. Keefe Bruyette Woods and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

