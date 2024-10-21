illimity Bank Sees Stable Ratings from Moody’s

illimity Bank SpA (IT:ILTY) has released an update.

illimity Bank S.p.A. has had its ratings confirmed by Moody’s Investors Service, with a long-term deposit rating of Baa3 in the investment grade area and senior debt and issuer ratings at Ba1 with a stable outlook. This reflects the bank’s strong performance and innovative business model, which includes providing credit to high-potential SMEs and offering digital banking services.

