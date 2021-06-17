Illimity, Apollo to form JV to invest in real estate-backed bad loans in Italy

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian challenger bank Illimity ILTY.MI and U.S. fund Apollo Capital Management APO.N are set to form a joint venture to invest up to 500 million euros ($597.40 million) in distressed loans backed by real estate assets in Italy, they said Thursday.

The 50-50 partnership would have an initial investment period of two years, which could be extended, and would target non-performing and unlikely-to-pay loans with a single price of up to 50 million euros.

Illimity would contribute to the JV loans worth 231 million euros in gross nominal value.

The deal is expected to be completed by the third quarter.($1 = 0.8370 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.