Illegal loggers in Mexico suspected of role in activist's disappearance

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A Mexican human rights organization on Monday urged authorities to investigate the disappearance of an environmental activist dedicated to protecting the famed monarch butterfly, suggesting the case may be linked to illegal logging in the area.

