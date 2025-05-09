The ‘I’ll Buy It If’ Money Challenge Can Save You From Inflated Prices

Keeping your finances in check can be difficult, especially with persistent inflation and rising costs. Finding tips and tricks to limit your spending and help you become a smarter shopper can be just as fun as it is useful.

Recently, a new TikTok trend has had buyers playing a fun game that also benefits them financially.

Understanding the ‘I’ll Buy It If’ TikTok Trend

When most people go shopping, they probably riffle through several steps before buying something without even realizing it. First, they see something they like. Then, they move in to check it out and check the price. Then, they weigh the pros and cons of paying that amount. It’s a normal process, but according to some TikTokers, there may be a better way.

The “I’ll Buy It If” trend has TikTok users setting spending limits before considering buying an item. For example, a shopper might see a vase on the shelf and decide that it’s worth $20 to them. Then, they look at that item more closely and reveal how much it actually costs. If the vase is under $20, they can buy it.

How It Can Help You

Trends like “I’ll Buy It If” make it cool for young shoppers to think about their spending habits, which translates to better financial practices. When you start assigning a monetary value to items before the actual costs influence you, you’ll have a better idea of how much you want something. Taking the time to assess the item’s value will cut down on your emotional spending and buyer’s remorse.

This practice also helps shoppers deal with higher prices caused by inflation. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers measures how inflation changes prices across the U.S. From March 2024 to March 2025, for instance, prices increased by 2.4%. But the TikTok challenge can help anchor the way you personally value goods, even if prices jump.

If you see a pair of sandals that would be great for the summer, you’ll be less likely to buy them at a high price if you take the time to think about what they’re worth to you beforehand.

When To Be Careful

The “I’ll Buy It If” trend can encourage mindful spending and help you save more than you otherwise would, but there are some pitfalls to avoid. If you continually overvalue items, you might buy everything you see. At the end of 2024, credit card debt was up 4% compared to a year earlier. Just because you assign a number to an item before you check it out shouldn’t mean it’s then acceptable to rack up debt for that purchase.

TikTok trends can be a fun way to interact with a community and show off how you shop, but this can also cause you to buy unnecessary items. By adding a camera to the equation, you might be more likely to make a purchase just to get a slew of likes, follows and comments. It’s best to keep the big picture in mind and remember that you’re trying to limit your spending to improve your financial future.

