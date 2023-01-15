I'll Be Buying a Home on My Own. Here's Why I'm Thrilled About That

I have a complicated history with homeownership. On the one hand, I did buy a house once before, and it ended in a short sale. But on the other hand, I've spent most of my life as a renter, and constantly moving due to my family, school, and work. It's my hope to buy another house in 2024, as I really like the city I'm living in now (and I work remotely, so it doesn't matter where I live). After getting out of debt in 2022, I've begun saving money for a down payment, closing costs, and all the other expenses of homeownership.

But unlike a lot of people who aspire to become homeowners alongside a spouse or partner (and with the financial help they provide), I'll be getting a mortgage alone. And I'm actually very happy about it. Here's why.

I won't have to consider anyone else's finances

It absolutely thrills me that I only have to worry about my own finances and getting them in the best possible shape to buy. I made some major changes in 2022. In addition to paying off debt, I also started meeting regularly with a financial planner. I increased my income (a welcome development following a career change in 2021). And I seriously drilled down on monitoring my credit score (and watching it improve as I paid off debt).

All of this was a lot of work, and I'm proud of how well I've done. I pulled my financial skeletons out of the closet and held them up to the light. I'm so glad I don't have to worry about someone else's credit history, and about bugging them to go through their credit report with a fine-toothed comb and stop making late payments or have errors removed. Remember, when you get a mortgage with another person, the lender will focus on the lowest credit score. After all I've done to get ready to buy, it's a relief I only need to worry about my own stats.

I get to choose the home

In addition to only worrying about my own finances, I get to choose the house I'm buying, too. While I will be the only person on the mortgage and title, I have a partner who lives in my city and spends a lot of time at my home, so I can have a second opinion to consider, if I so choose. And while I will appreciate having the extra input, nothing says I have to listen to it.

Ultimately, it comes down to the features I want and need. I can also make my own priority list, which is a smart move, as it's unlikely I'll be able to find (or afford) the absolute perfect house for me. Buying a house is often a series of compromises. Since I work remotely, I'll be looking for a home with enough bedrooms to ensure I can make one of them my home office. I love to cook and entertain, so I'll be prioritizing an updated kitchen. My cats love watching the local wildlife (and I cannot live without natural light), so well-positioned windows are a must. And I live in an area with severe winter weather, so having a garage to keep my car in will add to my peace of mind.

I get to ensure repairs and maintenance tasks get done right

Owning a home is expensive, and I'm steeling myself to foot the bill for repairs and maintenance costs (along with saving money for it). In my long experience of being a renter all over the country, landlords can be hit or miss when it comes to actually taking care of their properties. I've certainly spent a lot of time and my own money at Home Depot, despite being a renter, and I'm familiar with the maintenance a home needs.

While no one enjoys spending buckets of money fixing a roof or replacing a hot water heater, I'm actually excited to be the one to pick up the phone and call someone to take care of problems (or potentially tackle them myself). No more waiting weeks for a leaky kitchen sink to be fixed.

While I will be paying the costs of homeownership (the many, many costs) out of only my bank account, I'm still happy I'll be buying a house solo for all these reasons. No one can predict how the housing market will look when I'm ready, but by getting my finances in order and realistically considering how much money I'll have to spend, I hope to be in the best possible position when it's time.

