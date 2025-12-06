Iljin Electric Co. (KOSE:103590) Price Target Increased by 10.61% to 46,537.50

The average one-year price target for Iljin Electric Co. (KOSE:103590) has been revised to ₩46,537.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.61% from the prior estimate of ₩42,075.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩32,320.00 to a high of ₩67,725.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.39% from the latest reported closing price of ₩55,000.00 / share.

Iljin Electric Co. Maintains 0.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.55%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iljin Electric Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 103590 is 0.02%, an increase of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 258K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 103590 by 4.92% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 26.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 103590 by 106.24% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 88K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 103590 by 44.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 76K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 103590 by 56.61% over the last quarter.

