Ilika plc Announces Shift in Major Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc has reported a change in major holdings, with Herald Investment Management Limited now holding 5.13% of voting rights, a noticeable increase from the previous notification of 4.93%. The threshold was crossed on May 31, 2024, which is also the date Ilika was notified. This shift in voting power could potentially influence the company’s future decisions and strategic direction.

