Ilika plc Advances Electric Vehicle Battery Technology

November 20, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, has reached a significant milestone by successfully testing its 10Ah Goliath batteries, advancing its roadmap for electric vehicles. The development aims to meet automotive industry demands for safer, higher-capacity batteries, with plans to release upgraded prototypes in 2025. This progress positions Ilika closer to commercial readiness, offering potential for reduced vehicle weight and increased driving range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

