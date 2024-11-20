Ilika plc Advances Electric Vehicle Battery Technology

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.
Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, has reached a significant milestone by successfully testing its 10Ah Goliath batteries, advancing its roadmap for electric vehicles. The development aims to meet automotive industry demands for safer, higher-capacity batteries, with plans to release upgraded prototypes in 2025. This progress positions Ilika closer to commercial readiness, offering potential for reduced vehicle weight and increased driving range.
