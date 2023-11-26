ILIKA (LSE:IKA) Price Target Increased by 29.82% to 94.35

The average one-year price target for ILIKA (LSE:IKA) has been revised to 94.35 / share. This is an increase of 29.82% from the prior estimate of 72.68 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.43% from the latest reported closing price of 44.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ILIKA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKA is 0.02%, an increase of 29.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 44K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REGIX - Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Class Z Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strengthening Families & Communities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

