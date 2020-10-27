Markets
CPS

Iliad wins EU antitrust okay for $4 bln Polish telecoms deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

French telecoms operator Iliad on Tuesday won EU antitrust clearance for its 3.5-billion-euro ($4.14 billion)acquisition of Polish mobile group Play as it stepped up its overseas expansion.

BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA on Tuesday won EU antitrust clearance for its 3.5-billion-euro ($4.14 billion)acquisition of Polish mobile group Play PLY.WA as it stepped up its overseas expansion.

The European Commission's decision published on its website confirmed a Reuters story on Oct. 14.

Iliad, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and is present in Ireland and Italy.

Polish No. 1 mobile operator Play competes against Orange Polska OPL.WA, Deutsche Telekom's DTEGn.DE T-Mobile and Polkomtel PTL.UL, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular