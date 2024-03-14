Iliad targets 10 bln euros in 2024 revenue after posting a 4% rise in annual core profit

Recasts with outlook, adds detail in paragraphs 3-4

March 14 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad on Thursday said it is targeting 10 billion euros in revenue for 2024, after posting a 4.2% rise in 2023 annual core profit, bolstered by its French and Italian markets.

The group said in a press release it is aiming to become the fifth-largest mobile operator in Europe.

The unlisted company, which operates in France, Italy and Poland, reported 3.44 billion euros ($3.76 billion) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAal).

Free, Iliad's brand in France, racked up a total of 787,000 net new mobile subscribers in 2023, while in Italy, the group gained 1.16 million net new subscribers via its Iliad Italia brand.

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel; Editing by Jason Neely and Christopher Cushing)

