Iliad revenues rise on strong subscriber gains

Nov 17 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenues up 6.3%, boosted by record net adds for its French fiber offering and demand for its set-top Freebox Pop and Freebox Delta.

Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, Iliad won 99,000 net new broadband subscribers in France during the third quarter in its best performance in nearly eight years, pushing revenues to 1.42 billion euros ($1.68 billion), up from 1.34 billion in 2019.

The group confirmed its full-year and mid-term targets.

($1=0.8435 euros)

