Iliad returns to growth in France in 2019

French telecoms operator Iliad reported a 3% growth of its sales in its home country in 2019 on Tuesday, fulfilling a pledge taken in the midst of a challenging year that shook its low-cost business model.

The Paris-based company, founded by billionaire Xavier Niel, said full-year sales in France advanced to 4.9 billion euros from 4.77 billion a year earlier. The total number of subscribers fell by 0.5% last year.

