Iliad posts 2021 core profit up over 50%

March 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad posted a 51% rise in its core profit on Tuesday, as it grew its subscriber base and profits across its markets in France, Italy and Poland.

The firm, owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, posted 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization after leases of 2.95 billion euros ($3.23 billion), compared with 1.96 billion the previous year.

Iliad, which launched its broadband offer in Italy early this year, also reported its first annual core profit there since it entered the country's mobile market nearly four years ago, at 80 million euros.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

