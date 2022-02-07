Iliad makes offer for Vodafone's Italian unit, Bloomberg says

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Iliad SA ILD.PA made an offer for Vodafone's VOD.L Italian unit last week, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters reported last month that France's Iliad, led by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, and Vodafone were in talks to combine their respective businesses in Italy in a bid to end cut-throat competition.

Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said last week that the British company was pursuing deals in multiple markets, with Italy listed as one that would benefit from consolidation.

Vodafone declined to comment on the report. Iliad was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Paul Simao)

