Iliad invites Vodafone to merge their Italian operations

Vodafone is reviewing options for its Italian unit

Iliad proposes joint venture

Rival Fastweb, owned by Swisscom, also

Adds details on Swisscom in paragraph 3, Telecom Italia and Swisscom shares in paragraph 8, Vodafone no comment in 9

MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Iliad ILD.PA said on Monday it had submitted a proposal to Vodafone VOD.L to merge their Italian units, a move that would combine its fast-growing consumer base with the British company's strength in business in a highly competitive market.

Shares in Vodafone, which said last month it was reviewing options for its Italian operation, rose 5.5% in early trading on the Iliad joint-venture proposal, which Reuters first reported on Friday.

The French company's move comes as Vodafone also explores a potential deal with Swisscom's SCMN.S Fastweb Italian unit, a source familiar with the matter said.

Iliad, which only launched in Italy six years ago, said the merged business would be expected to generate revenues of around 5.8 billion euros ($6.34 billion) and core earnings (EBITDA) of approximately 1.6 billion euros for the year ending March 2024.

Under the plan, Vodafone would receive 50% of the share capital of the newly merged business, together with a cash payment of 6.5 billion euros and a shareholder loan of 2.0 billion euros to ensure long-term alignment, Iliad added.

Iliad offered 11.25 billion euros to buy Vodafone Italy outright last year but was rebuffed.

It said its new joint-venture proposal implied an earnings multiple of 7.8 times, which was higher than the 7.1 times multiple offered last year.

Shares in Telecom Italian TLIT.MI rose 2%, while Swisscom was up 0.9%.

Vodafone did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London, Elvira Pollina in Milan and Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris; Editing by Tassil Hummel and Bernadette Baum)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.