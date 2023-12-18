Iliad Group Proposes Merger Of Iliad Italia And Vodafone Italia - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The iliad Group has submitted a proposal to Vodafone Group for the merger of iliad's and Vodafone's businesses in Italy through the creation of a new entity, or NewCo. iliad's proposed enterprise value for Vodafone Italia is 10.45 billion euros. Vodafone would obtain 50% of the share capital of NewCo, together with a 6.5 billion euros cash payment and a 2.0 billion euros shareholder loan. Vodafone's equity in NewCo at closing is valued at 1.95 billion euros. iliad Italia is valued at 4.45 billion euros. Iliad would obtain 50% of the share capital of NewCo, together with a 500 million euros cash payment and a 2.0 billion euros shareholder loan.

Also, iliad would have a call option on Vodafone's equity stake in new entity, and would be able to acquire a block of 10% of the newco share capital every year at a price per share equal to the equity value at closing.

The merged business is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately 5.8 billion euros, and EBITDAaL of approximatively 1.6 billion euros for fiscal year ending March 2024.

