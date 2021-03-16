Iliad eyes Italian profits in second half of 2021

March 16 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA said on Tuesday it aimed to turn a core profit for its Italian business in the second half of this year, after it added nearly 2 million new mobile subscribers there in 2020.

Iliad, which launched its low-price mobile offer in Italy in 2018, narrowed its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) in the country to 133 million euros ($158.7 million) for the full-year, from revenues up 58.0%.

The group reported a consolidated EBITDAaL of 1.96 billion euros, up 18.4% on the previous year.

($1 = 0.8382 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

