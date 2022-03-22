ILIAF

Iliad CEO says group near network tie-up with Wind Tre in Italy

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

French telecoms firm Iliad is nearing a deal with rival Wind Tre in Italy to share the costs of rolling out their mobile network in the country, Iliad's chief executive said on Tuesday.

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms firm Iliad is nearing a deal with rival Wind Tre in Italy to share the costs of rolling out their mobile network in the country, Iliad's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're in the process of finalizing a network sharing agreement... that should strengthen our independence in the long term," Thomas Reynaud said in a call with reporters, when asked about a potential deal with Wind Tre.

The deal with Wind Tre, owned by conglomerate Hutchinson 0001.HK would include about 7,000 mobile sites and cover more than 60% of Italy's territory, Reynaud said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILIAF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters