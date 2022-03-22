Iliad CEO says group near network tie-up with Wind Tre in Italy

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French telecoms firm Iliad is nearing a deal with rival Wind Tre in Italy to share the costs of rolling out their mobile network in the country, Iliad's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're in the process of finalizing a network sharing agreement... that should strengthen our independence in the long term," Thomas Reynaud said in a call with reporters, when asked about a potential deal with Wind Tre.

The deal with Wind Tre, owned by conglomerate Hutchinson 0001.HK would include about 7,000 mobile sites and cover more than 60% of Italy's territory, Reynaud said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Louise Heavens)

