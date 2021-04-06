Iliad buys 12% of Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro

MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Iliad ILD.PA said on Tuesday it bought a 12% stake in Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro UNIR.MI, becoming its top shareholder.

Iliad said in a statement it wanted to boost the retailer's growth prospects. It did not disclosed the financial details of the deal.

Unieuro has a market capitalization of around 440 million euros ($522 million) at Tuesday's closing price.

($1 = 0.8433 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini)

