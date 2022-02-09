VOD

Iliad bids more than $12.57 bln for Vodafone's Italian business - FT

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros ($12.57 billion) to buy Vodafone's Italian business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad has offered more than 11 billion euros ($12.57 billion) to buy Vodafone's VOD.L Italian business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, an Iliad spokesperson had confirmed the offer without providing financial details.

Reuters last month reported that the French firm, led by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, and Vodafone were in talks to combine their respective businesses in Italy in an attempt to end cut-throat competition.

Iliad and Vodafone did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8749 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters